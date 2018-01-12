Eustaquio in rematch with ex-champ Akhmetov

ONE Championship unfurls its first Manila offering for 2018 on Jan. 26 with Filipino fighter Geje “The Gravity” Eustaquio taking on former world flyweight champion Kairat Ahkmetov of Kazakhstan at “ONE: Global Superheroes” in a rematch of their tightly fought encounter last year.

Fighting for the interim ONE Flyweight World Championship, Mr. Eustaquio (9-6), training under Team Lakay in Baguio City, looks to avenge his split decision loss to Kazakh Akhmetov last September and at the same time solidify his standing anew in the division currently ruled by Brazilian Adriano Moraes.

In their last fight in Indonesia, Mr. Akhmetov (21-1), fresh from his loss to Mr. Moraes the previous month that saw him lose his title in the process, showcased his overwhelming Greco Roman wrestling skills to consistently bring Mr. Eustaquio to the canvas, controlling the action on the ground.

Mr. Eustaquio would have his moments, landing with crisp and clean combinations but they proved to be not enough to earn him the win as the former champ emerged the victor on two of the three judges’ scorecards to earn him the split decision.

Global Superheroes will be the first of a scheduled four-fight offering in Manila for ONE Championship in 2018, and the organization is angling to use to it to set things to a good start.

“This is the first in four blockbuster events in Manila in 2018, and ONE Championship is looking to kick things off with a spectacular show. Fans of martial arts in the Philippines are among the most passionate in the world, and it is our honor to present the best in local and global martial arts talent,” Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE, said as he drummed up support for the Manila event.

Apart from Mr. Eustaquio, other Filipino fighters seeing action at Global Superheroes are strawweight Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, featherweight Eric “The Natural” Kelly, and his featherweight brother Edward.

ONE: Global Superheroes happens at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo