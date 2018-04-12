Ex-champion Eduard Folayang makes MMA return at stacked Singapore card

THE much-awaited return of Filipino mixed martial arts star and former ONE Championship lightweight champ Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang is set to happen next month at the stacked “ONE: Unstoppable Dreams” event in Singapore.

Set to face off with Russian Kharun “Predator” Atlangeriev, Mr. Folayang gets back into action after losing his title in November last year here in Manila to now-two division champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen by way of knockout in the second round.

Team Lakay’s Folayang (18-6) has spent his off time getting back into shape, both body and mind, as he tries to make his way back into the mix of things and possibly seize anew the title.

Waiting for Mr. Folayang is Mr. Atlangeriev, who is undefeated in 11 professional fights to date.

He is set to make his ONE Championship debut after impressively making a name for himself in other promotions.

Mr. Atlangeriev’s most recent victory came over Andrey Kurbatov by second-round technical knockout (punches) last December at the Octagon Fighting Sensation 12 event in Russia.

The return of Mr. Folayang is something many quarters are looking forward to, seeing how much he has helped in promoting the growth of MMA, especially in the Philippines.

“I’m a fan of Eduard, not only as a martial artist but as a human being. Eduard, in my opinion, has the warrior spirit and I have no doubt in my mind that after his comeback fight he’s gonna fight for a world title again,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong of Baguio native Folayang.

The Folayang-Atlangeriev fight is part of the main card for ONE: Unstoppable Dreams, which is to be bannered by three world title fights.

Headlining is the women’s atomweight title fight between reigning champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee of Singapore against top contender Mei “V.V.” Yamaguchi of Japan.

Also on tap are top muay thai fighters Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Sergio “Little One” Wielzen who will dispute the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight World Championship.

And then there is the world featherweight title clash between reigning champ Nguyen against challenger Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore.

Another Filipino seeing action in the event is bantamweight Roel Rosauro who will go up against Indonesia’s Sunoto in the preliminary offering.

ONE: Unstoppable Dreams happens at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo