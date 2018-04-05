Ex-DoH head, 34 others charged over alleged Dengvaxia deaths

FORMER DoH chief, Health Secretary Janette L. Garin and 34 others have been charged with four separate criminal complaints by the families of alleged Dengvaxia-related victims for their involvement in the government’s mass vaccination program.

Public Attorneys Office (PAO) chief Persida V. Rueda-Acosta on Thursday accompanied the families upon submission of their complaints before the Department of Justice (DoJ) which charged the respondents with violation of Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and Republic Act (RA) No. 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act of 2009.

“Ang nakasuhan ay 35 (The 35 individuals charged are) from Sanofi, Zuellig pharma the distributor, and personalities from the Department of Health, and other senior government officials (after they) established the strong link between the mass vaccination and the untimely deaths of the victims,” Ms. Rueda-Acosta said in a press conference Thursday.

She said the list of respondents could expand as “we are still waiting for the results and recommendations of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee headed by Senator Dick Gordon.” — Dane Angelo M. Enerio