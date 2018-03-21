Ex-DPWH chief, 33 officials face plunder charges over ‘road right of way’ scam

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal charges against former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and 33 others allegedly involved in the Road Right of Way (RROW) scam in General Santos City, NBI Regional Operations Services Deputy Director Antonio M. Pagatpat said in a press conference.

Mr. Pagatpat said the case was submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman early morning of Wednesday, March 21, and charged Mr. Singson, several employees of the DPWH, auditors of the Commission on Audit, and private individuals with plunder and violation of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices law.

In addition, the government employees will also be charged with grave misconduct. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio