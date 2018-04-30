Ex-Justice: quo warranto a threat to judicial independence

RETIRED SUPREME Court Justice Vicente V. Mendoza on Monday warned that “a quo warranto proceeding filed against a member of the court or any impeachable officer for that matter filed more than a year after assumption of office will undermine the security of tenure granted by the Constitution to public officers.” Mr. Mendoza was referring to the petition seeking to void Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno’s appointment during an interview on ANC’s Headstart. “(It) will ultimately subvert the independence of the judiciary,” he added, citing the prohibition provided under the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure. Ms. Sereno’s camp, in a press release, also argued that “if the rules of Court is to be followed, the filing of quo warranto against her already lapsed” as “she has been Chief Justice for almost six years.” — Dane Angelo M. Enerio