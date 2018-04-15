Expect traffic disruptions today along EDSA, Ortigas area with ADB meet convoy dry run

THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has advised motorists to expect traffic disruptions on Monday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, with the convoy dry run for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) 51st Annual Meeting in May. The main affected area would be the Ortigas Central Business District, where the ADB headquarters is located. Other affected routes are:

• From EDSA Shangri-La to ADB via Bank Drive at 8:30 a.m.;

• EDSA Shangri-La to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 (via St. Francis Street, Shaw Boulevard, EDSA, South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway, Imelda Avenue) starting 9:15 a.m.; and

• NAIA to Joy-Nostalg Hotel (via NAIA Road, NAIA Expressway, Skyway, SLEx, EDSA, Guadix, ABD Avenue) starting at 10:30 a.m.

The expected choke points are: Magallanes Interchange, Ayala Underpass, Guadalupe MRT Northbound, Shaw Blvd. corner EDSA, Shaw Blvd. Service Road Northbound, Shaw Underpass, Guadix Drive, ADB Avenue, ADB HQ, Bank Drive corner Julia Vargas, and St. Francis corner Julia Vargas.

The ADB meet will be held from May 3 to 6.