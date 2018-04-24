Eye on safety 1 of 3

SUBARU’s suite of safety systems is now fitted to the updated versions of the car maker’s Outback, XV and Levorg models — all of which introduced at the recent Manila International Auto Show. Branded EyeSight, the newest versions of Subaru’s driver-assist technologies were launched in Southeast Asia at the Singapore Motor Show held in January.

In a statement Subaru distributor Motor Image Pilipinas said the introduction of EyeSight in the country affords consumers “in pursuit of the highest standards of safety, comfort, versatility and performance… a unique driving experience.”

Included in EyeSight are pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, and lead vehicle start assist.

Subaru explained EyeSight uses stereo cameras to identify surrounding vehicles, obstacles, traffic lanes and other items, and in certain circumstances would apply the vehicle’s brakes or lift off the throttle in order to avoid a collision. All 2017 Subaru models received from the US’s Insurance Institute for Highway Safety the highest possible rating for that year concerning front crash prevention, according to Subaru.

The car maker added pre-collision braking can automatically brake the vehicle to prevent a collision; adaptive cruise control adjusts the car’s speed to keep a safe distance from the vehicle it is following; pre-collision throttle management can cut the car’s engine output to negate the chances of an accidental frontal collision; lane departure warning alerts the driver when the vehicle drifts to the edge of a lane; lane sway warning detects when the vehicle is wandering or drifting within a lane; and lead vehicle start alert prompts the inattentive driver stopped in traffic that surrounding vehicles have started moving.

EyeSight is now standard on the 2018 Outback 3.6R-S that sells for P2.408 million, the 2018 XV 2.0i-S priced at P1.668 million, and the 2018 Levorg 1.6 GT-S retailing for P1.888 million. — BMA