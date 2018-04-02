Facial clinic branches out, opens manufacturing facility products

OWING TO their almost two-decades of expertise as owners of facial clinic brand Skin Perfect, Pierre Go Ching and Sheila Ong Ching have decided to open their own skin care product manufacturing company, the Kakushin Skin Care Corp.

“We have been in the business since 2000 and we have been manufacturing — though on a smaller scale — many of the products used and sold in our clinics. Our new building will permit us to amp up that scale so we can sell our products beyond Skin Perfect,” Mr. Ching told BusinessWorld during the opening of their seven-story manufacturing building in Quezon City on March 16.

Skin Perfect currently has 44 branches nationwide and is known for non-invasive treatments which can range from a simple facials to slimming and body contouring.

Mr. Ching credits the success of Skin Perfect to the fact that both he and his wife frequently go to Japan to learn about new processes and new services they can introduce in the Philippines.

And unlike other facial clinics which are located inside malls, Skin Perfect, he said, emphasizes comfort and convenience. That’s the reason why the clinics have separate treatment rooms designed like spas, he explained.

The company manufactures its own toners, creams, serums, and lotions under the Skin Perfect brand (sold in-store and online on its website) as well as fragrances under the Essensu line.

Mr. Ching also said that they have developed a new line of beauty soaps which will be available via direct selling.

“We plan to have one distributor — at least — in all major provinces and city in the country in the coming months,” he said.

Kakushin Skin Corp., which Mr. Ching said will only manufacture cruelty-free products, will also be producing private label products (also called toll processing) starting late April.

“We are targeting retailers like Daiso and supermarkets whose own-branded products are either tolled to other local corporations,” he said.

The new building in Quezon City will contain “state-of-the-art machinery, capable of handling complex research, developmental projects and production processes,” said a press release.

The corporation will also have its own “talented team of chemists and industry experts,” it added. — Zsarlene B. Chua