Fast track

TO promote responsible and safe driving, the owners of more than 80 supercars and 110 tuned JDM models recently joined the first Motul Superfast track day held at the Clark International Speedway. The activity was organized by Carlos Gono, a managing partner at Autoplus Sportzentrium, distributor of Motul lubricants in the Philippines.

Some of the cars that took to the track were Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Aventador S and Huracan; Ferrari 355, 360, 430 Scuderia, 458 and a California; a brace of Porsche 911s in 993, 996, 997 GT3, GTR RS and 991 GT3 MkII forms; as well as a host of tuned Nissan GTRs, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, a few Aston Martins and a Lotus Exige.

Mr. Gono explained the Superfast track day is “an offshoot of the Mile Run event” Autoplus Sportzentrium held in 2012 at the runway of the Subic International Airport.

“Motul patrons clamored for another event, so Autoplus came up with this track day,” he said.

Motul caters to the various race teams and high-performance divisions of automakers, such as Subaru Tecnica International, Mitsubishi Ralliart, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota Racing Development Racing, Nismo and Honda Racing.