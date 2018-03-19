FastCat operator to add 3 ferries

SHIPPING COMPANY Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corp. (APFC) is adding three new FastCat ferries to its fleet, after securing a P1.1-billion loan from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC).

In a statement, APFC said the three new vessels are improved versions of its existing 10 ferries, and will be operational by the first quarter of 2019.

“We are fortunate that RCBC saw our vision, the need to modernize the shipping industry, to connect the Philippines through ‘moving bridges,’ and to ensure safer, more comfortable, and reliable means of sea transport,” APFC Chief Executive Officer Christopher S. Pastrana was quoted as saying in the statement.

APFC, which operates catamaran roll-on, roll-off vessels, is targeting to have 30 FastCats by 2020.

Ahead of the busy summer season, APFC said its fleet will have 12 vessels this month, serving the Jagna (Bohol)-Balbagon (Camiguin)-Opol (Cagayan de Oro) routes.

The company is also set to operate the Bulalacao (Mindoro)-Coron (Palawan)-El Nido (Palawan) routes within the year. Preparations are also underway for a Buliluyan (Palawan)-Kudat (Malaysia) route, its first inter-regional route.

APFC operates the following routes: Batangas to Calapan, Mindoro; Bulalacao, Mindoro to Caticlan, Aklan; Matnog, Sorsogon to San Isidro, Northern Samar; Bacolod to Iloilo; San Carlos, Negros Occidental to Toledo, Cebu; Dumaguete, Negros Oriental to Dapitan in Zamboanga del Norte; Cebu to Tubigon in Bohol; Jagna, Bohol to Balbagon, Camiguin; and Opol, Misamis Oriental to Balbagon. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo