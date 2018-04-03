Federal Land expands into San Juan

FEDERAL LAND, Inc. is expanding in San Juan City with the development of a residential condominium, One Wilson Square.

“San Juan City persistently strives to attain progress and we’re glad to be part of that. We are inspired to work with emerging cities that care for its people and its communities,” Federal Land President Pascual M. Garcia was quoted as saying in a statement.

One Wilson Square offers condominium units with private balconies. The tower’s top floors have as little as four units with at least 55-square meter decks.

Located at the corner of Ortigas Avenue and Wilson Street, residents of One Wilson Square will be near Greenhills Shopping Center, as well as schools and offices.

“Residents have route options to avoid traffic when heading to the areas of Quezon City, Manila, Mandaluyong, Makati and Pasig. Infrastructure developments underway such as the BGC-Ortigas Bridge will likewise make the property and the city more accessible,” Federal Land said.

A member of GT Capital Holdings, Federal Land has 45 years of experience in the real estate sector.

Federal Land, as well as Property Company of Friends, Inc. reported an aggregate net profit of P2.1 billion in 2017 after booking a combined 5% growth in consolidated revenues to P18.2 billion from P17.3 billion in the year prior.