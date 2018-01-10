Federer eyes fresh ‘fairy tale’ as Slam rivals struggle

MELBOURNE — The prospects of an unprecedented 20th Grand Slam victory have strengthened for ageless wonder Roger Federer as his main rivals flounder ahead of the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old is coming off an extraordinary 2017, when he won a fifth Australian Open title and a record eighth at Wimbledon, and there could be yet more glory with a depleted field of top contenders in Melbourne.

Andy Murray and Japan’s Kei Nishikori are already out of the year’s opening Grand Slam with injuries, while 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic is troubled by an elbow complaint and hasn’t played for six months.

World number one Rafael Nadal withdrew from his first tour event of 2018, in Brisbane, with continuing knee problems, and is seeking match practice in a Melbourne exhibition event ahead of the Jan. 15 start.

The 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, who hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon and subsequent knee surgery, has had little warm-up work and is no longer with his four-year coach Magnus Norman.

Yet amid it all Federer keeps going, winning all his matches at the mixed-teams Hopman Cup in Perth this month and seemingly injury-free.

“I just have to pace myself all the way up to the tournament in Melbourne, and I’ll be ready,” he said after his Hopman Cup final victory with Switzerland teammate Belinda Bencic.

“I’m just excited going back to Melbourne where I had my fairy tale run last year. It was crazy.

“It’s great to be the defending champion. I take it the right way. I won’t put extra pressure on myself, regardless of who’s going to play, or not play.

“For me it’s just important to be in a good mind-set, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready.”

KYRGIOS IN GOOD NICK

Nadal, who lost to Federer in five sets in a vintage Australian final last year, has opted to join Djokovic at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event for some match practice in the week before the Open.

The Spaniard, who hasn’t played since the World Tour Finals in London, had a stellar 2017, winning his 10th French Open, a third US Open crown and the year-ending world number one spot.

Six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic pulled out of events in Abu Dhabi and Doha with elbow soreness before heading to Melbourne, and hasn’t hit a ball in anger since the problem forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July.

Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic is another with a checkered preparation after wrist surgery last year, while American world number eight Jack Sock hurt his hip while playing in the Hopman Cup.

The Australian Open is the second straight Grand Slam to be badly hit by injury issues.

The US Open was missing Wawrinka, Djokovic, Nishikori, Raonic and Murray, and after the early eliminations of Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, it was one of the rare Grand Slams where big names didn’t dominate the quarterfinals. — AFP