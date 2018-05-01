Next month the country will host the FIBA 3×3 World Cup where teams from two dozen countries descend on the Philippine Arena in Bulacan to pit their streetball skills and be declared the best.

And in connection with this, the Philippines, through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), announced at the weekend the members of the team, culled from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), which will banner the country’s campaign in the international joust.

To be coached by PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc, the four-man team is composed of Stanley Pringle of the GlobalPort Batang Pier, Christian Standhardinger of the San Miguel Beermen, and Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario of the TNT KaTropa.

Considering what said players bring to the team, this space is of the opinion that the SBP has done a good job in assembling a team that can be competitive and 3×3 fit.

Due to a slight difference over FIBA rules governing 3×3 tournaments and those for five-a-side, Fil-foreign players Pringle and Standhardinger get to represent the country in the tournament.

For 3×3, FIBA rules hold that foreign players just need to have a Philippine passport to be eligible while for five-a-side they have to secure a Philippine passport before turning 16 years old.

Eligible to play in the 3×3, which is now an Olympic sport, Pringle should flourish and do well for the country in the tournament.

One of the top one-on-one players in the PBA right now, “Stan The Man” should have no problem breaking down defenses with his penetration and creating scoring opportunities not only for himself but also for his teammates.

And the thing about Pringle’s game is that he is not only beating defenders by sheer speed and creativity but also through strength, upper body in particular, which should serve him well especially against bigger and stronger guards of the other teams.

Like Pringle, Standhardinger gets to play for the national team with the “more relaxed” FIBA rules on 3×3, although it bears noting that this would not be his first time representing the Philippines as he played for Gilas Pilipinas a couple of times in the past, including as a naturalized player.

A physical and no non-sense player, “C-Stand” is a good addition to the team as he provides ceiling at 6’8” and presence in the paint.

I see him setting up hard picks to free up his teammates while also inflicting damage with his rebounding and decent midrange game.

Pogoy, meanwhile, provides explosiveness on both ends. He can get it done on offense both through his outside shooting and penetration.

Defensively he has the acumen not to mention the height and built for his position to bang bodies with his opponents.

As for Rosario, he brings athleticism and versatility to the team, apart from him having the height.

He is pretty much do-it-all, can hurt opposing teams with his offensive arsenal both inside and out, and pose problems defensively with his length.

From the looks of it, the Philippines has something going for it in the 3×3 World Cup, which happens from June 8 to 12.

The talent is definitely there and it is now time to harness it to a collective thrust to get the desired result.

All the best to the Philippine 3×3 team, and to the country in its hosting duties.

Michael Angelo S. Murillo has been a columnist since 2003. He is a BusinessWorld reporter covering the Sports beat.

msmurillo@bworldonline.com