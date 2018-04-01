Fight continues for the UST Golden Tigresses

UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 has turned out to be a rough one for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses but the España-based spikers remained committed to their cause and vowed to continue fighting up to the end.

Currently outside of the playoff picture at 4-7 and with three games remaining in its schedule, UST still hopes to barge into the Final Four via the backdoor, riding the momentum it has built of late.

Following a 2-5 record in the first round of the women’s volleyball tournament, the Tigresses has infused some life back in their campaign, going 2-2 in its last four matches, their victories coming in their last two — against the University of the Philippines and National University (NU) in that order.

Their somewhat turnaround has them still in contention for the final semifinal spot, something the Tigresses said they are eyeing keenly for the remainder of the elimination round.

“With this win I guess we still are in the race for the Final Four. But more than the standings this is big for our confidence and self-respect which was somehow diminished during our rough start to the tournament,” said UST coach Emilio “Kungfu” Reyes in the postgame press conference of their four-set win over NU on March 25.

In said game, the Tigresses went a set down early but showed the composure and determination needed as the game progressed, while stepping up their defense as well, to win back-to-back games and improve to 4-7 in the ongoing season while sending the Lady Bulldogs (6-5) to their fourth straight defeat.

The victory and the better showing is a welcome development for UST, which has to grapple with injuries to key players, including EJ Laure who is sitting out the entire Season 80, in the season and simply could not establish a winning momentum until recently.

While the rough start they had to the season has left them ruing, the Tigresses still feel all is not lost for them and that they still have time to make up for lost ground albeit it would require them to stay the course and compete harder.

“We are dealing with what is in our hands right now. What happened in the first round is over and done with. We cannot do anything about it anymore. So we are focusing on our remaining games and we will work hard in them,” Mr. Reyes said.

“It remains to be seen if it we will go to the next round but we will continue to fight to have a positive ending to our season,” he added.

UST next plays on Wednesday, April 4, against the Ateneo Lady Eagles. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo