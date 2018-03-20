Filigree’s Botanika Nature Residences opens doors to residents

By Francis Anthony T. Valentin

Special Features Assistant Editor

THE FIRST TOWER of Botanika Nature Residences, the crown jewel of the luxury property brand Filigree, is now ready for occupancy. This premium 13-storey low-density condominium lies in an exclusive and quiet section of Filinvest City, a 244-hectare master-planned community in Muntinlupa City.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome residents as they finally make Botanika their home,” said Catherine A. Ilagan, head of Filigree. “Botanika by Filigree is a bespoke residential condominium masterpiece that we are most proud of. That we were able to finish it on time and to exacting standards is but a testament of our unyielding commitment to investors and unit owners.”

Botanika is Filigree’s most upscale offering yet, aimed at the most discriminating and affluent urbanites who value privacy and luxury. To create this tower of opulence, Filigree sought the services of some of the most respected firms in architecture and design. They include Leandro V. Locsin Partners and Architecture International, which joined forces in designing the building; AECOM Philippines, which was responsible for the landscaping; and Miaja Design Group, which worked on the interiors of the common areas.

The units are generous by most standards, ranging in size from 123 to 343 square meters. They come in different configurations: two-bedroom suites, three-bedroom flats, three-bedroom garden bi-level units, five-bedroom garden bi-level units, and grand penthouse units. A typical floor contains only 10 units. As a low-density structure, it gives the impression of living in a village with single-detached homes than in a condominium, which typically evokes small living space.

And unlike almost all condominiums, Botanika has a broad and curved shape inspired by the leaf. At a welcome party held by Filigree at the atrium of Botanika last March 8, Leandro “Andy” Locsin, Jr., administrator and design consultant of Leandro V. Locsin Partners — a company named after his father, a National Artist of the Philippines for Architecture — pointed out the distinct benefits the shape offers.

“It provides a tremendous amount of privacy,” he said. In the coming years, two towers will be erected next to the recently completed one, but no one will face each other. Furthermore, Mr. Locsin said, “It encourages air flow.”

Not only is Botanika breezy, it is also green. In fact, it is a BERDE-certified (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) with a 3-star rating for design structure. BERDE is a program, under which a national building rating system was developed, created by the Philippine Green Building Council to “facilitate green building projects in the country, inspire confidence in the industry, and build trust in the industry.”

Filigree’s flagship project has resort-like amenities, too. There are tiered pools for both adults and kids, canopied veranda, sunbathing deck, bathing room and an outdoor play area with tree houses. Residents who are members of The Palms Country Club are provided private access from Botanika to the club.

Since Botanika is within Filinvest City, it is only a short drive away from schools (De La Salle Zobel, Paref Southridge School, San Beda College Alabang), leisure centers (Festival Alabang, Westgate Center) and many other establishments.