Filinvest breaks ground on San Pedro project

LISTED company Filinvest Land, Inc. recently broke ground on its a mid-income residential project called Southwind, the newest addition to it’s South Peak community development in San Pedro, Laguna.

“We are proud to offer Southwind to our buyers. This project exemplifies comfort and tranquility. You get to breathe fresh air, live in a clean environment and enjoy the majestic view of the lake, making it an ideal place to raise a family,” said Rey Ascaño, Filinvest Senior Vice-President for Southwest and North Luzon Cluster.

The floor area of the project’s units range from 125 square meters to 167 square meters. It offers two three-bedroom Asian-inspired model houses to choose from.

The Southwind project also offers amenities such as a pavilion, adult and kiddie pool, and playground which is planned to be extended with a basketball court, tennis court, barbecue park, swimming pool, and a main clubhouse.

The Gotianun led-firm earlier expressed plans to develop almost 11 hectares of the 69-hectare South Peak development to build 365 residential units and lots. — Janina C. Lim