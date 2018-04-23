Filinvest Land keeps capex steady in 2018

FILINVEST LAND, Inc. (FLI) is keeping its capital spending steady in 2018, as the Gotianun-led developer aims for at least high single-digit growth boosted by its office segment.

FLI President and Chief Executive Officer Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap said the company has set aside P23.5 billion for capital expenditures this year, slightly higher than the P22 billion it spent in 2017.

Of the 2018 capex, P10 billion will go to FLI’s office segment. The residential business will corner P8 billion, while the retail component will have P2.5 billion. The remaining amount has been allotted for land acquisitions.

“The indicative is high single-digits and low double-digits. (This will be driven) mainly by the rental income,” Ms. Gotianun-Yap told reporters after FLI’s annual shareholders’ meeting at Crimson Hotel in Alabang last Friday.

The property company looks to end the year with a gross leasable area of around 800,000 square meters (sq.m.) from office and retail spaces, or an additional 140,000 sq.m. for 2018. This includes the completion of Filinvest Activa in Cubao, One Filinvest in Ortigas, and two more office buildings in Pasay City.

In addition, FLI will be unveiling two buildings in Alabang, one in Cebu, and another one in Clark, Pampanga this year.

The launch of more office and retail spaces is in line with FLI’s goal to bring rental income’s share to profit to 50% by 2022. Rental income accounted for 41% of the company’s bottom line at the end of 2017.

For the residential segment, FLI is set to launch 15 projects this year, consisting of a mix of horizontal, mid-rise, and high-rise buildings.

Ms. Gotianun-Yap said the firm will be using mostly internally generated income to fund the 2018 capex, and may opt to take out loans to fund its mall and office developments.

Meanwhile, the Filinvest group will be spending some P6-8 billion in the next two years for the development of Clark Mimosa, a mixed-use estate located beside the group’s $200-million casino project.

FLI will be developing six office buildings, a mall, a retail strip, as well as some residential units for the first phase of Clark Mimosa.

Ms. Gotianun-Yap said two of the office buildings are almost finished, while construction on the mall, residential projects, and retail strip will start within the year.

“If the office component comes in very strong, then the residential portion will be strong also. Then the airport will also come in, that will also bring in more employment and the integrated resorts,” Ms. Gotianun-Yap said when asked how many residential projects FLI is eyeing.

FLI’s parent Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) will also be spending P3-4 billion during the same period for the hospitality component.

“We’ll do expansion of the hotel, the casino, then we’ll probably plan a second hotel,” Ms. Gotianun-Yap said, who also sits as FDC’s president and chief executive officer.

The Filinvest group secured the provisional license from state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to build the Clark casino earlier this month. Ms. Gotianun-Yap said the group is currently negotiating to get a foreign partner for the project. — Arra B. Francia