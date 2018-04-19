Filipino MMA fighter Kevin ‘The Silencer’ Belingon goes for fifth win in a row at ONE: Heroes of Honor

EXPERIENCING a career recoil of late, Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon seeks to continue his winning ways in his headlining fight today at ONE Championship’s “Heroes of Honor” set at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Riding a four-game winning streak, Mr. Belingon (17-5), fighting out of Team Lakay in Baguio City, faces off with American Andrew Leone in a big bantamweight clash that has title shot repercussions particularly for the hometown bet.

Also on tap at Heroes of Honor, ONE Championship’s 13th stop in the Philippines, is the debut of the organization’s “Super Series,” a unique martial arts league that will feature other Asian martial art forms.

Lost in his first title shot against reigning world bantamweight champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil in January 2016, Mr. Belingon, 30, has fashioned out a successful bounce back, racking up four consecutive victories to will his way back into the mix of title contenders.

“Like any other martial artist in this promotion, my goal is to become world champion. I was given a shot at the title a few years ago, but I fell short against Bibiano Fernandes. I want another shot at the title. I have been working very hard to make sure I keep winning,” said Mr. Belingon in the lead-up to his return to ONE Championship action.

“I know Andrew Leone is a tough opponent, and I need to be at my best to win. It’s going to be one of my biggest matches to date. I am very thankful to ONE Championship for allowing me to be a part of this historic event. I can’t leave anything to chance. I have to give another great performance. Beating Leone would be the next step to the title,” he added.

Mr. Leone (8-3), a native of Cortland, New York, also recognizes the significance to his career of winding up on top of Mr. Belingon, taking a go-getting mind-set as well.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me. I can’t wait to go up there and show what I can do, to perform to the best of my ability. Kevin Belingon is a tough guy. He’s a hard puncher and he has power. But I’m not worried about his striking. I’ve faced tough guys before. All I can say is that I’ll be ready,” said Mr. Leone, who is off a loss to Mr. Fernandes in his own title shot in his last fight in August 2017.

SUPER SERIES

Meanwhile, the ONE Super Series takes off today with four fights slated.

Designed to give martial artists, be it in Muay Thai, Lethwei, Silat, Karate, Taekwondo, Sambo, Kung Fu, Sanda or Wushu, another pathway to showcase what they can do on a professional level, ONE hopes the Super Series gets to complement its world-class MMA offering which has picked up much following beyond the Asian region since it set up shop in 2011.

The first Super Series event will feature a three-round kickboxing encounter between international superstar Giorgio Petrosyan of Italy against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut of Thailand.

Also tap are celebrated Thai kickboxer Nong-O Gaiyanghadao against French-Italian dynamo Fabio Pinca in a three-round Muay Thai tussle, Elliot Compton and Cosmo Alexandre in a Muay Thai clash, and Brad Riddell locking horns with Regian Eersel in a kickboxing showdown.

In conjunction with the debut of the Super Series, ONE will also unveil its brand-new five-rope ring, which has an external dimension of 28 feet by 28 feet and internal dimension of 24 feet by 24 feet.

All 11 bouts at Heroes of Honor are to be held inside the new ring, including matches that are officiated under the organization’s Global Rule Set,

“It’s an open invitation to the greatest strikers in the world. Fans will witness the absolute elite in striking martial arts, as they go head-to-head on the biggest and most prestigious global stage of competition,” said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong of the Super Series.

Also scheduled to see action at Heroes of Honor are former ONE world champions Honorio “The Rock” Banario of the Philippines and Marat Gafurov of Russia.

Another Filipino seeing action is women’s atomweight fighter Gina Iniong as well as Kaji Ebin.

Doors to ONE: Heroes of Honor open beginning at 6 p.m. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo