Filipino multisport athlete and cancer survivor Louie Sangalang conquers North Pole Marathon

FILIPINO multisport athlete Louie Sangalang, also a cancer survivor, conquered another “fight” and along the way came out every bit a winner.

One of only 62 participants from 23 countries that took the challenge to run in the FWD North Pole Marathon, dubbed “the world’s coolest marathon,” Mr. Sangalang, 40, exemplary passed the test with flying colors after completing the race.

Showing tremendous spirit and dogged determination, the Filipino athlete finished the race in 11 hours and four minutes amid severe weather conditions that had participants running on a 42-kilometer path in a terrain with temperature ranging from negative 30 to negative 33 degrees centigrade.

Adding to the challenge of the race was the icy path which was in parts soft and powdery and sometimes solid and slippery.

Mr. Sangalang said the challenge was not easy but through hard work in training and support of many people, including FWD Life Philippines, which backstopped his North Pole foray, he was able to achieve what he set out to do.

“I wanted to inspire my fellow Filipinos with my story. This is why I ran the North Pole Marathon. I want them to feel empowered that despite the many challenges that life throws, you can come back better and stronger with the right attitude,” said Mr. Sangalang during a homecoming celebration hosted for him by FWD Life Philippines on April 25.

On the part of FWD, what Mr. Sangalang was able to achieve is definitely something to take cue from.

“How Louie overcame all the challenges in his life, including this latest one, truly embodies what FWD Life Insurance stands for. FWD believes in grabbing the things you want out of life, to not let anything stand in the way of living your best life. Louie was determined to finish this marathon despite all odds, and he did it!” said FWD Life Philippines President and Chief Executive Peter Grimes in a statement.

The latest iteration of the North Pole Marathon, which took place on April 16, marked the second year that Pan-Asian insurer FWD Life Insurance was a title sponsor.

It also witnessed the first region-wide participation of 11 FWD-sponsored runners, dubbed FWD Team Asia, which spent approximately two weeks in the North Pole for the event, including time to acclimatize and train before the race.

FWD Team Asia raised over $32,000 as it completed the race for the organizations it supports, including Special Olympics, the largest sports organization for people with intellectual disability. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo