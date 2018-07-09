Financial inclusion, digitalization to create more jobs in banking sector: BAP

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) expects the banking sector to provide more jobs amid financial inclusion push and digital transformation.

In a statement Monday, the BAP said the public can expect more job openings in the banking sector as more lenders put up more branches in line with its financial inclusion drive.

“With the effort of banks in financial inclusivity, we can expect more branches opening and job hiring to cope with the increasing demand of banking and financial services across the country,” BAP Managing Director Benjamin P. Castillo was quoted as saying in the statement.

Aside from this, the continuous increase of bank profitability and sustained economic growth would also yield more jobs from the banking sector. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal