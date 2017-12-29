FINTQ launches new programs, services in bid to boost inclusion at grassroots level

FINTQ, the financial technology arm of Voyager Innovations, Inc., has launched programs and services in its bid to bring financial inclusion to the grassroots level.

KasamaKA, a grassroots-based program, was launched in September which aims to offer access to formal financial services by providing a digital platform, making transactions fast, easy and safe.

With the intention to drive Filipinos away from informal financial services such as “5-6,” KasamaKA offers services such as lending, insurance, investments and savings, among others.

“FINTQ and Voyager Innovations are committed to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in intensively promoting the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, and as our goal, we aim to include 30 million Filipinos into the mainstream financial system by 2020 through the KasamaKA program,” Angelito M. Villanueva, FINTQ managing director, was quoted as saying in a statement.

KasamaKA also launched a caravan in partnership with Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank), BSP and Department of Social Welfare and Development, to promote financial inclusivity and literacy at the community level.

The caravan presents modules which introduces formal financial systems, as well as business and livelihood opportunities, to the participants. It made stops in rural areas of Ifugao, Tarlac, Iloilo, Cebu, Davao del Norte and Misamis Oriental.

“This national caravan aims to improve financial literacy, especially in rural communities that usually have to access to this kind of training. With the help of our partners such as KasamaKA, we can reach more unbanked and underserved Filipinos all over the country,” Landbank President and Chief Executive Officer Alex V. Buenaventura said.

FINTQ has also collaborated with Liga ng mga Barangay to bring KasamaKA to the association’s livelihood and entrepreneurship initiatives for the unbanked in over 42,000 barangays.

At present, 86% of households are considered unbanked due to their lack of savings account. BSP surveys have proven that most of the people do not have access to formal financial services due to the inadequacy of easy-to-reach programs.

Voyager Innovations is PLDT, Inc.’s digital innovations unit. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — KANV