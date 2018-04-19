FINTQ reports double-digit growth in loan disbursements

FINTQnologies Corp. (FINTQ), the financial technology (fintech) arm of PLDT Group’s Voyager Innovations, Inc., booked a double-digit in the loan disbursements through its online platform in the first quarter.

“Loan disbursements processed through Lendr, FINTQ’s digital lending platform, recorded a double-digit growth in the first quarter from the same period last year,” the fintech firm said in a statement sent to reporters on Thursday.

FINTQ added that the loan disbursements made in the January to March period brought the total volume of loans booked and released through Lendr to over P30 billion since it was launched in 2015. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal