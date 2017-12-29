First-ever AOV All-Star tourney this weekend

GARENA Philippines, publisher of the Arena of Valor (AOV) 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) currently making waves in the country, will hold its first-ever All-Star Tournament in the country this weekend, featuring up-and-coming stars in the local gaming community.

Done in partnership with Generation Hope, Garena has assembled four teams consisting of local celebrities and personalities who will vie for the P80,000 prize pool and the title and bragging rights as AOV’s first All-Star champion.

Among those participating in the Dec. 30 event are musician and streamer Ashley Gosiengfiao, content creator and aspiring oppa, Emman Nimedez, and the #FitGamer himself, Eric “Eruption” Tai.

Part of the prize pool will be going to Generation Hope, a social enterprise with the goal of furthering education through the building of public school classrooms.

Released in October last year in Taiwan, AOV has since seen its popularity grow upon its introduction in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Early this year, its developers added the Philippines to AOV’s growing market. AOV is available on both the App Store and Play Store.

Gamers who want to catch the finals of the AOV All-Star Tournament tomorrow can do so live over its official FB page: facebook.com/GarenaAOVPH. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo