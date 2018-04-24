Fisherfolk, farmers get funding assistance, hauling trucks

THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) turned over Monday, April 23, P4 million worth of checks and two hauling trucks to the local fisheries and livestock sector in Davao City. The trucks, funded through the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), were given to two cooperatives engaged in the production and processing of cacao. Half of the P4 million, which is under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan or PAMANA program of the national government, went to the City Agriculturist Office (CAO) and the other half to the City Veterinarians Office (CVO). “The money will be used for the purchase of a (solar-powered) dryer for seaweeds and the construction of small warehouses for the use of fisherfolk,” CAO head Leo Brian D. Leuterio said. The CVO share, meanwhile, will be spent for livestock production projects. — Carmencita A. Carillo