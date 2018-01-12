Five killed as police resume drug war

FIVE NARCOTICS suspects have been killed in Bulacan province, police said Thursday, as authorities again ramp up a drug war that has drawn warnings that President Rodrigo R. Duterte may be overseeing a crime against humanity. Bulacan is considered a front line in the crackdown, where they said five suspects were “neutralized” — a term rights groups said was a euphemism for killings. Ninety-five others were arrested in dozens of sting operations, according to a provincial police report. The five deaths in Bulacan equal the number of drug-related killings in the previous five weeks, according to official data. — AFP
