Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham split over tour dispute

LOS ANGELES — The members of Fleetwood Mac on Wednesday said they parted ways with longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, one of the rock group’s most influential members, due to conflicts over their upcoming North American tour. “It became just a huge impasse,” the band’s drummer and cofounder Mick Fleetwood said on CBS This Morning. “We hit a brick wall where we decided we had to part company.” The British-American band behind 1970s hits “Go Your Own Way” and “Don’t Stop,” said two weeks ago they would tour without the 68-year-old songwriter and guitarist, but declined to give a reason. Fleetwood, 70, refused to say whether Buckingham had been fired. “We don’t use that word because I think it’s ugly and it’s not a question of that,” Fleetwood said. “But it’s like a marriage that came to an end and there are reasons why and as a band, we needed to move on and we have,” he added. Buckingham has not commented on the split. — Reuters