Following the sea

THE lone yacht flying the Philippine flag that sailed off Hong Kong’s Kowloon Bay before noon on March 28 was among the first to arrive on the coast off Subic, in northern Philippines, completing the 2018 edition of the biennial Rolex China Sea Race in less than 59 hours — one of only three classified competitors to finish in under 60 hours.

This boat is Standard Insurance’s Centennial, a Transpac 52 yacht skippered by Ernesto T. Echauz. It was classified third overall in the race with a handicap-corrected time of 79 hours, 35 minutes and 11 seconds. In the 1998 and 2008 editions of the Asian blue-water classic, Mr. Echauz, then at the helm of a Sydney 46, clinched overall honors.

Regardless whether it’s the actual elapsed time or the corrected time that’s taken, Centennial sailed across the 565-nautical-mile (1,046.4 km) race distance briskly. Consider that in 1998 and 2008 Mr. Echauz took 100 hours and 78 hours, respectively, in elapsed time to cover the same waters.

But the quickest among all yachts in the 2018 edition was Beau Geste, a MOD 70 trimaran that not only took line honors, but also shattered the China Sea Race’s 18-year elapsed-time record for multi-hull boats. Owned by Hong Kong businessman Karl Kwok and skippered by Gavin Brady, Beau Geste covered the distance in 38 hours, 30 minutes and seven seconds, more than nine hours faster than the previous best elapsed time — held by Mr. Kwok’s own Whitbread 60, also named Beau Geste. As a multi-hull boat, however, Beau Geste was not allowed under the rules to take overall honors.

This year that distinction belonged to Mandrake III, a Sydney GTS 43 yacht owned by Fred Kinmonth and skippered by Nick Burns. Though this entry needed more than 66 hours to finish, its corrected time of 78 hours, 36 minutes and 42 seconds placed it on top of the leader board. A Farr 51 yacht named Mandrake, with Messrs. Kinmonth and Burns aboard, was also the overall winner in 2006.

Second overall honors this year went to the Ker 42 Custom yacht SeaWolf, which clocked a corrected time of 78 hours, 44 minutes and eight seconds with Hong Kong nationals YY Yan and YY Liu at the helm, and helped by veteran sailor Tiger Mok.

Both Mandrake III and SeaWolf belonged to IRC Racer 1 division while Centennial was under IRC Racer 0. In a statement, race organizer Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club said the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race “wasn’t traditional… in terms of wind strength and angle.” Apparently, while conditions were ideal during the race’s take off in Hong Kong — there were a few skirmishes at the start line as the yachts jostled for the best position in order to literally take the wind out of each other’s sails — the winds died down near Luzon. This posed a problem to the faster IRC 0 entries, the statement said.

In fact, pre-race forecasts predicted Beau Geste could traverse the Hong Kong-to-Subic course in around 24 hours as the trimaran is capable of speeds over 30 knots (around 55 kph). Though it still managed to average 20 knots in the first 23 hours, the breeze died down about 100 nautical miles from the shore. “We spent seven hours sitting, just drifting, doing one to three knots,” Mr. Kwok recalled after the race was over.

Despite the light breeze nearing Subic, Mr. Echauz said he was pleased with Centennial’s results — even if it only followed the Reichel/Puch 66 Alive boat in elapsed time. Well, Alive in the 2016 Rolex China Sea Race nearly broke Beau Geste’s record, and so coming next after this speedster is no small feat.

“We had a very good race — it was trouble-free. Out of all the races we have done it was the most relaxing,” Mr. Echauz said regarding this year’s running of the offshore yachting epic.

Of the 29 yachts (competing in six divisions) that took to the starting line, 27 made it to Subic, finishing the 2018 edition of the Rolex China Sea Race — an event first held in 1962 and which had adopted its current title in 2008. Manning the yachts were 265 competitors coming from 22 territories in Europe, Asia Pacific and the US. That the lone Philippine entry — in a race that ends in the country’s waters — emerged among the top finishers is an achievement that truly makes waves. — Brian M. Afuang