Food Innovation Center opened in Lamitan, Basilan

A FOOD Innovation Center was opened Friday, June 29, in Lamitan City, Basilan as part of the two-day 1st Halal Summit in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). The center, under the regional office of the Department of Science and Technology, is part of the goal to expand ARMM’s locally-manufactured products for the global market. The summit was intended to gather stakeholders and draft a resolution to strengthen the halal industry development program, the ARMM government said in a statement. — Mindanao Bureau