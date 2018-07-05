From hospitals to agribusiness—investors are setting their sights on Western Visayas: DTI

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Western Visayas has become a hotbed for investor interest, with businesses keen on investing in water transport services, hospital services, agribusiness, mass housing, and agro-processing in the region.

Prospective investors expressed this “strong interest” during the series of investment promotion activities conducted by the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) in Region 8, which promoted new economic opportunities under the 2017-2019 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP).

“The Philippines has a growing economy,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said in a statement. “In fact, our country is projected to grow more than five times its current economic size and become the 24th biggest economy in the world by 2030.”

“Together with this growth, we see stronger demand for many projects such as these not only in the Eastern Visayas but also in the other parts of the country,” he said. — Janina C. Lim