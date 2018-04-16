Fuel prices resume climb

AFTER LAST week’s price cut, oil companies will again raise the prices of petroleum products this week to reflect rates movement in the international market. Gasoline will rise by P0.35 per liter (/L), diesel by P0.55/L, and kerosene by P0.80/L. For most of the companies, the price adjustment will take place at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27. This week’s increase follows last week’s cut for both gasoline and diesel, at P0.40/L and P0.30/L, respectively. Kerosene prices were unchanged last week. — Victor V. Saulon