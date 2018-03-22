Fujifilm unveils latest flagship camera

FUJIFILM announced last week its latest flagship camera aimed at professional photographers and videographers, the Elite X-H1.

The X-H1 is the first camera in Fujifilm’s X series to include 5-axis 5.5 stops in-body image stabilization (IBIS), and a new film simulation feature that is ideal for video reproduction.

The X-H1 uses the APS-C size X-Trans CMOS III sensor (24.30 million pixels, without low-pass filter), which delivers images with enriched depth. It also features Fujifilm’s proprietary high-speed image processing engine, the X-Processor Pro, which was first seen in the X-Pro2 and then X-T2 cameras. When used in combination with the FUJINON lens, as well as the Fujifilm’s color reproduction technology developed more than eight decades ago, the X-H1 is said to produce outstanding, unrivaled quality images recording the finest details of the subject including its texture, three-dimensional structure and even the atmosphere and vibe of a particular scene.

The camera is ideal for shooting in a wide range of environments with its dust-resistant, water-resistant properties, and the ability to operate in temperatures down to -10°C.

The camera also uses a 25% thicker magnesium alloy compared to the X-T2. Fujifilm has also modified the structure for attaching the mount, resulting in a more compact size and lighter weight body that maintains high precision and strong resistance to impact shock torsion and other sources of deformation.

The X-H1 is compatible with a range of other interchangeable lenses due for release later this year.

Fujifilm X-H1 body retails for P106,990 while the X-H1 Grip Kit is priced P124,990.