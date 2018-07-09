Fund-raising initiatives among PHL banks spike to sustain robust lending

Active fund-raising initiatives taken by Philippine banks should help sustain robust lending in the country, a global credit rater said, at a time of strong demand for infrastructure financing.

“What we are seeing over the last 12 months… I think all these initiatives are to prepare for future growth,” Moody’s senior analyst Simon Chen said in a recent interview. “I think the good thing is banks are actively thinking about what they need to prepare themselves.”

“Capital is something that is perhaps an area that banks need to work on every couple of years,” he added. “So it really will sustain the kind of growth banks need to replenish the capital every three to four years. I think the reason they need to do it is because the profitability isn’t strong enough to sustain strong growth.”

Universal and commercial banks in the country have floated bonds and shares in order to beef up their capital bases over the past several months. — Melissa Luz T. Lopez