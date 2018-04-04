Fundador unveils first cafe in Taguig

Fundador, Spain’s largest and oldest brandy company which has been operating in the Philippines for about 120 years, opened on Wednesday, April 4, its first concept store at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig city.

The café offers an innovative selection of hot, cold, and ice blended beverages, cupcakes, and gelato — all infused with liquor. The cafe exclusively offers Harveys Bristol Cream, the most popular brand of the largest wineries in Jerez, Spain.

“We’re focusing on new ways to enjoy the products,” Emperador, Inc. executive director Kendrick Tan told members of the media at the launch of the inspiration behind the café. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman