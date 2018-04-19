Gabby Lopez steps down as ABS-CBN chairman

ABS-CBN Corp. chairman Eugenio “Gabby” L. Lopez III has stepped down from his position, making way for Martin “Mark” Lopez, who served as the company’s chief technology officer.

Gabby Lopez was elected chairman emeritus during the organizational meeting of the company held on Thursday, April 19. He was chairman of the board of directors since 1997, and also served as chief executive officer from 1997 to 2012.

Mark Lopez, cousin of Gabby Lopez, held the position of vice-president and chief information officer in Meralco. He concurrently served as CIO in Meralco and as the president of e-Meralco Ventures until 2010. — Patrizia Poala C. Marcelo