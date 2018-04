JOSE ARTURO S. Garcia, Jr., who was designated officer-in-charge general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in Feb., has been formally appointed to the position. The Palace announced on Monday, April 23, Mr. Garcia’s appointment, which was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on April 18. Mr. Garcia replaced Thomas M. Orbos, who now serves as Transportation undersecretary. — Arjay L. Balinbin