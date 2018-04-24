Gardenia’s 1st Mindanao bread plant ready by Q3

GARDENIA BAKERIES Philippines, Inc.’s first bread factory in Mindanao will be operational by the third quarter this year, the company announced on Tuesday. Gardenia President Simplicio P. Umali, Jr., in a statement, said the plant, located at the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Misamis Oriental, would ensure a more stable supply as well as allow the firm to expand its market in the southern island. Gardenia breads are currently shipped to Mindanao from the Cebu plant. “The construction of our bread plant in Mindanao is well underway and now almost halfway to completion,” Mr. Umali said. The P1-billion facility will be under the management of Nutrimax Fresh-Baked Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gardenia International Pte. Ltd. Singapore, Gardenia’s parent company.