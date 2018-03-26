Gasoline, diesel prices up this week

OIL COMPANIES are raising the prices of gasoline and diesel this week, on the observance of the Catholic Holy Week when many Filipinos travel to their hometown or a holiday destination. Both gasoline and diesel will record their biggest price increase so far this year at P1.15 and P1.10 per liter (/L), respectively. The price of kerosene, meanwhile, will increase by P1 per liter, the second biggest price hike for the petroleum product after the P1.15-per-liter increase on the last week of February. The price hike takes effect 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27. Last week, the price of gasoline was unchanged after the P0.35/L reduction on the second week of March. Diesel prices rose by P0.40/L last week, which is in contrast to the P0.55/L price cut for kerosene. — Victor V. Saulon