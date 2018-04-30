Gasoline up by P0.85; diesel, P0.70

FOR THE third straight week, the prices of petroleum products are set to increase, with gasoline having the biggest hike at P0.85 per liter (/L). Diesel and kerosene will both be up by P0.70/L. For most of the oil companies that sent advisories as of Monday afternoon, the adjustment will take place at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, a holiday. The increase follows the movement of petroleum prices in the international market, the companies said. Last week, gasoline, diesel and kerosene rose by P0.40, P0.65 and P0.65, respectively. — Victor V. Saulon