Gatchalian calls for review of national electrification program

Despite the government’s efforts towards full rural electrification, more than two million households remain unserved, thus a review of the country’s energization program may be needed.

This is the call of Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate’s energy committee, as he called for a review of the government’s electrification program to close the gap in the number of households across the country that still does not have power.

“We want to check on the status of electrification of the country to assess and possibly revise the national electrification strategy,” he said in filing Senate Resolution No. 695, claiming that the assessment would be helpful in “achieving total electrification for the welfare of the Filipino people and the development of the nation.” — Victor V. Saulon