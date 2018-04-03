Gazprom’s Football for Friendship International Children’s Social Project debuts in the Philippines

GAZPROM, official partner of FIFA and the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, announced the opening of the Sixth Season of the Football for Friendship (F4F) International Children’s Social Project. The project has been launched in Philippines for the first time. The goal of the program is to involve the young generation throughout the world in promoting the most important human values among their peers — friendship, equality, peace and respect for different cultures and nationalities.

The Football for Friendship (F4F) Open Draw was held in Moscow. The program has expanded from 64 countries in 2017 to 211 countries and regions in 2018. 32 International Teams of Friendship were formed during the Open Draw, as well as playing roles for each Young Player from each country (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder or forward) were determined. These 32 teams will compete at the Football for Friendship World Championship on June 12.

As per the Open Draw, the young ambassador from Philippines will play as a “midfielder” in the International Team of Friendship. The final events of the season will be held in Moscow, Russia from June 8-15.

The teams are organized using the “football for friendship” principle — athletes of different nationalities, different genders and different physical abilities will play in one team. Age of players is 12. Each International mixed Team of Friendship will be trained by Young Coaches — football players of 14-16 year olds from different countries. More than 5000 media from around the world will cover the program events, as well as the F4F International Children’s Press Center, consisting of young 12-year-old journalists from 211 countries and regions. National selections of participants who will become Young Ambassadors of peace, friendship and equality in their countries have started all over the world.