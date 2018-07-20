Germany hiring nurses under inter-gov’t program

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said Germany is hiring nurses under a government-to-government program for Filipino applicants with nursing licenses and work experience.

In a statement on Thursday, DoLE said the German hiring program is known as the Triple Win Project, with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) administering it in the Philippines.

The program offers successful applicants a starting monthly salary of €1,900, rising to €2,300 after recognition as a qualified nurse in Germany.

“The employer will pay the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee to find a suitable accommodation. The selected nurse will bear the expenses in full or in part for board and lodging,” DoLE added.

Eligible to apply are Filipino citizens permanently residing in the Philippines, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Philippine Nursing license, with professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and/or care institutions, DoLE said.

Online registration for potential candidates is at eservices.poea.gov.ph. Applicants will also be required to appear in person and submit documents to the POEA’s Manpower Registry Division at the Blas F. Ople Building in Mandaluyong City.

The deadline for submission at the POEA Central office and the Cebu office is Aug. 17. The submission deadline for other POEA Regional Offices is Aug. 14.

DoLE said applicants appearing in person must bring the original documents, as well as a cover letter and curriculum vitae with colored passport-size picture; notarized copies of high school and Nursing diplomas; board certificate and copy of license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC); certificates of employment in relevant fields, notarized; attendance and/or level certificate for German language, if available; and a valid passport. — Gillian M. Cortez