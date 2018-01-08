Gilas resumes work for World Cup qualifiers

THE Philippine national men’s basketball team gets back to work for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers with weekly practices resuming today.

Currently undefeated in its grouping with a 2-0 record after defeating Japan and Chinese Taipei in the opening window of the home-and-away tournament in November, Gilas Pilipinas now focuses on the second window happening next month.

In a tweet last week, national team coach Chot Reyes said that upon clearance from Philippine Basketball Association officer-in-charge Willie Marcial, the Monday-only practices for Gilas players were about to begin.

He initially short-listed 15 players for training, namely Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario of TNT KaTropa, Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas of the NLEX Road Warriors, Jio Jalalon of the Magnolia Hotshots, Matthew Wright of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo of the Blackwater Elite, Gabe Norwood and Raymond Almazan of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Calvin Abueva and Carl Bryan Cruz of the Alaska Aces, Japeth Aguilar of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings and June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen.

In the opening window in November, Gilas got their World Cup qualifiers to a good start, beating Japan, 77-71, in Tokyo and then downing Chinese Taipei, 90-83, here at home.

Mr. Reyes said the wins did not come easy for them and that they are hoping to perform far better in the second window.

“Obviously we are happy to have ground out two Ws despite not being 100% in our game,” said Mr. Reyes after their two-game assignment.

Gilas next faces also undefeated Australia on Feb. 22 in Melbourne before coming back home to take on Japan. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo