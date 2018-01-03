Ginebra’s Jervy Cruz: Success through hard work and being ready

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

NOW on his ninth year in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings forward Jervy Cruz said he is very much proud of what he has achieved so far in the local pro league especially since it is a product of his hard work, being ready and commitment to growth.

Drafted fourth overall by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2009 PBA Draft after being a champion and most valuable player in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines while playing for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, the 6’4” Cruz has had a solid PBA career.

While his has not been a marquee-type one, still Mr. Cruz has been a steady contributor to the teams he has played for that has seen him become a three-time PBA champion and earn the praise and respect of his peers and coaches.

“I’m entering my ninth year in the league, and I have to say that key to my success and staying this long in the PBA has been hard work, being ready when called upon, continuous growth and getting along well with my teammates and coaches,” said Mr. Cruz in a recent interview with BusinessWorld.

It is something he takes special pride in more so because among those in his rookie batch he is one of the few left in the PBA.

“For me to stay this long is an achievement in itself. I think in my batch there are only four or five of us left in the PBA,” he said, referring to teammate Japeth Aguilar, San Miguel’s Chris Ross, Rain or Shine’s Ronnie Matias and Blackwater’s James Sena as those left standing with him from Batch 2009.

The 31-year-old Cruz said it has not been easy especially for players like him who are considered “undersized” for the power forward and center position, but he said he is managing by working on his game and coming in prepared game in and game out.

“Right now it seems like you have to be 6’7”, 6’8” or 6’9” to play center or power forward but I still believe there is a place for us (undersized front court players) here. You just have to work hard and keep on improving to stay in the league,” said Mr. Cruz, who is also a brand ambassador of sports brand Under Armour.

“I’m always ready with the physical game. I understand they are bigger than me so as much as possible you have to hold your own against them. I’m also working on my agility and shooting to give myself an advantage as well over the league’s big men,” he added, mentioning the likes of San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and incoming rookie Christian Standhardinger, TNT’s Mo Tautuaa, Rain or Shine’s Raymond Almazan and imports as some of the players he has to deal with.

Playing behind All-Stars Greg Slaughter, Joe DeVance and Mr. Aguilar in Barangay Ginebra, Nueva Ecija native Cruz said he does not mind it for he knows fully the thrust of the team and where he figures in it.

“As player and competitor, of course I want to play more but I understand my role in the team. I’ll make the most of the opportunity given to me and will make it a point to be ready each time,” he said.

In their lone game so far in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup — an 89-78 win over the Magnolia Hotshots on Christmas Day — Mr. Cruz played efficiently in 19 minutes, finishing with 12 points on 62% shooting (five-of-eight) to go along with eight rebounds.

The Kings return to action on Sunday, Jan. 7, against GlobalPort Batang Pier.