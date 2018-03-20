Global Ferronickel inks new Chinese supply deal

A UNIT of Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. has renewed its supply contract with Guangdong Century Tsingshan Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Global Ferronickel said its operating subsidiary Platinum Group Metals Corp. (PGMC) inked a new deal to supply 1.5 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel ore to the Chinese company.

The listed miner said PGMC will deliver medium grade nickel with higher iron ore to Guangdong Century Tsingshan Nickel. It will also be sold at the prevailing market prices for the 2018 mining season.

PGMC, which operates the Cagdianao mine project in Surigao del Norte, has been supplying medium grade saprolite ore for the Chinese company since 2014.

In an earlier statement, Global Ferronickel said it is targeting a shipment volume of six million WMT for PGMC this year, depending on weather conditions.

PGMC’s mineral production sharing agreement was renewed by the government in June 2016 for another 25 years.

Global Ferronickel reported its income soared over 20 times to P779.7 million in 2017, due to better selling prices and “favorable” foreign exchange impact. Revenues went up 54% to P5.8 billion, from P3.8 billion in 2016.

The company said nickel ore shipments rose 39% to 5.97 million WMT, while the average realized price went up by 5% to $19.29 per WMT.

Shares in company fell seven centavos or 2.70% each to P2.52 apiece on Monday. — A.G.A. Mogato