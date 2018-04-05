Global Ferronickel unit sends first nickel ore shipment to China

Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (FNI) said its subsidiary Platinum Group Metals Corp. (PGMC) already sent its first nickel ore shipment to China on Wednesday, April 4.

In a disclosure to the stock market on Thursday, April 5, PGMC’s low grade and high-iron nickel shipment is a week early from its previous record last year.

FNI president Dante R. Bravo said that having beat last year’s record is “aligned with [their] 2018 shipment target of 6 million [wet metric tons].”

“We have mobilized our team to ensure that our contractors have the necessary equipment and operators available on-site,” he added.

“We have also implemented training for personnel on newly installed systems and process improvements.” — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato