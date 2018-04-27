Global stocks hold on to earnings boost; treasuries rally

Global stocks nudged higher as the latest bout of earnings results buoyed sentiment in the technology sector and traders kept an eye on the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea. The dollar advanced and Treasuries extended gains.

10-year Treasury yields edged further below 3%, also spurring advances in most other sovereign bond prices. The euro retreated after growth data from France and Spain, while the pound slipped ahead of the U.K.’s latest GDP numbers, and the South Korean won climbed with the summit in focus. Commodities retreated, led lower by oil.

Investors are taking heart from optimistic pronouncements from the likes of Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Baidu Inc., shaking off what had been a nervous few months in the technology sector. The upbeat mood was bolstered further as geopolitical tensions eased, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossing the border to the south to hold talks over his nuclear weapons program.

Elsewhere, the yen was little changed after the Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus, as expected. — Bloomberg