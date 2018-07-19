Globe partners with Nokia to develop SD-WAN service

GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is teaming up with Nokia’s cloud business Nuage Networks to enhance its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) service targeted to business customers by integrating Nokia’s Virtualized Network Services (VNS).

In a statement on Wednesday, Nokia said the Nuage Networks VNS solution is an improved version of the former Internet Protocol-Virtual Private Network (IP-VPN) connections that Globe uses for its SD-WAN service.

VNS “leverages any kind of network connectivity, including mobile,” it said, therefore making connectivity in an archipelagic country like the Philippines easier.

“With the Nuage Networks VNS, Globe will differentiate itself by adding automation, improved flexibility, application-aware routing and per-application security, while offering a managed, self-service VPN portal to its customers,” the statement said.

Globe launched its SD-WAN technology in February, aiming to connect businesses in multiple locations. The cloud-based technology lets companies manage operations from different offices, allowing it to run real-time applications and transactions connected from within the company or with customers.

Globe Chief Technology and Information Officer Gil B. Genio was quoted in the statement as saying, “We are excited to partner with Nuage Networks to bring the first fully operationalized SD-WAN service to the Philippines. The policy-driven automation will simplify our operations and enable us to cost-effectively expand our service footprint.”

Nuage Networks chief executive officer Sunil Khandekar said he is confident their technology would help Globe serve its clients with to let them “move to the cloud with the agility and visibility they need.”

The Ayala-led company saw a 27% increase in its net income attributable to equity holders during the first quarter, reaching P4.7 billion from P3.8 billion it recorded last year.

Shares in Globe gained P26 or 1.52% to close at P1,735 apiece on Wednesday. — Denise A. Valdez