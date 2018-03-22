Globe ties up with Shakey’s for mobile payment, toll-free delivery

Globe Telecom Inc. has partnered with Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc (SPAVI) for toll-free delivery calls and for the use of Globe’s in-store mobile payments and deliveries.

Globe Business, the information and communication technology arm of Globe, and digital payment arm GCash partnered with the pizza chain to allow Globe customers to order toll-free nationwide using #7777 through their mobile phones and landlines.

“Both the #Hashtag and GCash Scan to Pay feature give guests of Shakey’s Philippines the power to use their mobile phones as a tool to make transactions easier and more convenient. Globe continuously strives to improve and create solutions that bridge business gaps and provide companies with the technology that will allow them to empower and connect their customers,” Globe President and CEO Ernest L. Cu said in a statement.

Shakey’s will also pilot-test GCash Scan-to-Pay service in 11 branches, which can be done by April. These are: BGC Stopover, Market Market, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Loyola (Katipunan), Buendia, Valero, Glorietta, Park Square Makati, Makati Avenue, UPS (Shakey’s WOW Center) and Magallanes.

SPAVI President Jorge Maria Q. Concepcion said that they plan to expand the features nationwide.

“The next [step] would be all company-owned stores from 11 now, to 116 stores,” Mr. Concepcion told reporters on the sidelines of the partnership launch.

Other GCash partners include Ayala Malls and Robinsons Malls. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo