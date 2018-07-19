Globe to offer voice service to enterprise customers

Globe Telecom, Inc. said it is partnering with the Vonage’s Nexmo for its application programming interface (API) to open a new service that will allow its business clients to use programmable voice solutions.

Globe Labs, the company’s innovations unit, said in a statement on Thursday, July 19, the voice technology is meant to support businesses that wish to connect to its market on a more personal level.

“These readily-available and highly-reliable voice solutions will enable businesses and enterprises to boost operational efficiency and customer support functions; increase their customer engagement and loyalty with automated, contextual and personalized messaging; and, ultimately deliver much better business results,” it said. — Denise A. Valdez