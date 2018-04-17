Globe’s Mynt partners with Primer Group

GLOBE Telecom, Inc. digital payments unit Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (Mynt) has partnered with the Primer Group of Companies for customers to use GCash scan-to-pay feature in the latter’s stores nationwide.

The Mynt and Primer Group partnership which allow GCash QR-based mobile payment technology to be used in over 400 stores under the Primer Group. The Primer Group stores include Recreational Outdoor Exchange (R.O.X.), The Travel Club, Bratpack, Res Toe Run, among others.

Primer Group President and CEO Jimmy Thai said the partnership is “timely” with their focus on millennial consumers.

“Basically, we know we’re already entering the digital era. So, and we’re very glad we have partnered with Mynt, GCash product and that’s part of creating our own value chain. Since we’re going more towards the consumers of the new millennium, where everything is technology based, I think it’s very timely,” Mr. Thai said during the partnership event on Monday.

Globe President and CEO Ernest L. Cu said the partnership is part of the continuing buildup of the merchant base of GCash to attract more active users.

“We continue to build the merchant base of GCash because we do think having a large base is a requirement to have users come and join the service. If you have money on the app and you can’t use it, what’s the point of having it? So, you build the ecosystem around it,” Mr. Cu said during the partnership event on April 16.

Mr. Cu said that there are about 15,500 locations where shoppers can use the GCash scan-to-pay feature.

Mynt CEO Anthony Thomas said there are about 3.5 million active GCash app users annually out of the 6.5 million app users.

The telecommunications company is confident about the growing number of active users with the number of stores offering GCash payment features.

Mynt recently partnered with Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. subsidiary Handyman, as well as Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. for cashless payments.

The Primer Group of Companies engages in retail in distribution of brands in outdoor, travel, footwear, fashion, action sports, wellness, and urban lifestyle. It has presence abroad including in Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Singapore. Its headquarters is in Manila. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo